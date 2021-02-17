13,163 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000. Visa comprises about 2.9% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Visa by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 24,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $207.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.23. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

