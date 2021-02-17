14,856 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.92. 17,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.50. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $153.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.