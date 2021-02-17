149,545 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Acquired by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 149,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up 0.9% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 224,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 159,411 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81,204 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. 8,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,395. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.