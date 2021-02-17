$150.01 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post $150.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.04 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $126.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $607.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.00 million to $617.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $656.15 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $679.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $339,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,280,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after acquiring an additional 665,527 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 220,090 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after buying an additional 173,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after buying an additional 42,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -78.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.