$151.46 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce $151.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.40 million and the lowest is $143.51 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $590.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.54 million to $604.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $605.55 million, with estimates ranging from $587.39 million to $623.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million.

A number of research firms have commented on EBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

EBC opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $17.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $6,038,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $11,854,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $43,551,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

