161,449 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,147. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $111.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

