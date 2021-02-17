166,290 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 166,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,109.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 220,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.06. 83,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

