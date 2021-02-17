17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.52. Approximately 2,277,086 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,159,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

YQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YQ. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,857,000.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

