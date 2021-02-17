17,777 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 125,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 101,033 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,153,645. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

