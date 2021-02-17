17,946 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.01. 23,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.47. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $7,506,011. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

