180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Shares Down 5.4%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.25. 964,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,872,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other 180 Life Sciences news, major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 60,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $197,663.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 132,766 shares of company stock worth $367,868 over the last three months. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

