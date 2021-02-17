180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Shares Down 5.4%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $6.25. 964,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,872,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91.
180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
