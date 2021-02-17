18,044 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $95.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.