18,158 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

SMG opened at $244.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.02.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830 over the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.