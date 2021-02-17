1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $5.05

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One 1inch token can now be bought for about $5.05 or 0.00009754 BTC on exchanges. 1inch has a market cap of $708.94 million and approximately $220.08 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1inch has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00317034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00081774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00074331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00084272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.99 or 0.00453507 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,263.29 or 0.85424523 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,263,600 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

