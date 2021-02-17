1inch Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. 1inch has a market capitalization of $691.89 million and $233.50 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.93 or 0.00009588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00059883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.43 or 0.00278774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00078274 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00082850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00082831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.97 or 0.00419781 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00178784 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,263,600 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

