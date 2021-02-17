1irstcoin Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.59 million and $73,121.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00089903 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00230095 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00017746 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.