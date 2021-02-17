1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Down 5.1%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.36 and last traded at $55.25. Approximately 1,825,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,503,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

ONEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $1,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,344.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 941,808 shares of company stock valued at $40,207,385 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

