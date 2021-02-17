1World One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,065.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, 1World has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $12,065.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00062549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.97 or 0.00877867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.84 or 0.04929401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00024656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043393 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

1World can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

