$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of R opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $70.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

