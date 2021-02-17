$2.25 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce sales of $2.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 million to $9.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.42 million, with estimates ranging from $37.27 million to $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $655.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,875 shares of company stock worth $1,533,783 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.