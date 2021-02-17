$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $10.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunoco.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 12.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 32.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUN opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

