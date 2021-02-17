20,373 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by WBI Investments

WBI Investments purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 183,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 225,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 134,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 89,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

