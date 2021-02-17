25,063 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.70. The company had a trading volume of 42,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,481. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

