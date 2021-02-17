256,410 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 256,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,859,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,782. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

