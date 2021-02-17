$266.39 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report sales of $266.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.78 million. Enova International posted sales of $362.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Enova International stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Enova International has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Enova International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Enova International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.