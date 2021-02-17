$270.25 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report sales of $270.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.46 million. Wix.com posted sales of $204.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $976.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $974.65 million to $978.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,770,000 after purchasing an additional 573,273 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $66,396,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 210,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $279.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.19. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

