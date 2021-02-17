$280.72 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post sales of $280.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.00 million and the lowest is $275.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $290.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

NYSE:PB opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 72,876 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43,495.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 328,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

