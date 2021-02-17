$286.70 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $286.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.40 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $370.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barnes Group.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on B. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

B stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,241,000 after buying an additional 736,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 6,662.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 618,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 365,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 79,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

