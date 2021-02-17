$293.34 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post sales of $293.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.40 million and the highest is $303.70 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $205.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,678 shares of company stock worth $38,024,997 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.43. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

