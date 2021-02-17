$295.20 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce sales of $295.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.29 million and the highest is $314.30 million. Titan International reported sales of $301.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan International.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 841,855 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,058 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,218 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.
