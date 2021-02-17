$295.20 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce sales of $295.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.29 million and the highest is $314.30 million. Titan International reported sales of $301.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan International.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Titan International stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 841,855 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,058 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,218 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

