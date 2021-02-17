29,512 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. 673,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,471,266. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.