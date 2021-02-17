2key.network (2KEY) Price Up 162.7% Over Last Week

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $137,154.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 162.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00844985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027738 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.95 or 0.04946960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00043554 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2KEY is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,009,288 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

