$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $3.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $12.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leidos.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 141.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

