3,014 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 864.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 29,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 500,632 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $175,562,000 after buying an additional 149,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $307.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

