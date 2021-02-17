32,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Bought by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up about 0.8% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,422 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 750,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 105.6% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 619,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,772,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,987,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 313,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,893. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $65.49.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

