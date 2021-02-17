$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce sales of $33.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.43 million and the highest is $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $135.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.85 million to $136.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $129.39 million, with estimates ranging from $124.41 million to $134.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE DLNG opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

