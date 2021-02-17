$333.81 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to post sales of $333.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.99 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $307.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

JACK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

JACK stock opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $104.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.