$334.31 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce sales of $334.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.11 million and the highest is $352.50 million. SLM posted sales of $400.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 41.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 128,535 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in SLM by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 97,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.