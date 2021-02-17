$34.16 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to post $34.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.23 million and the lowest is $34.08 million. Celsius posted sales of $24.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $129.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.14 million to $129.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $171.17 million, with estimates ranging from $166.08 million to $176.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celsius.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.41 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

