360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Down 13.8%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) fell 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $26.70. 5,251,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 2,769,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QFIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

