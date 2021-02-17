3D Systems (DDD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDD shares. B. Riley increased their target price on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.