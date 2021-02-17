3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Down 5.8%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $45.07. 5,025,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 21,268,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDD. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $309,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

