3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 0.7% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its position in 3M by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $176.69 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

