3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1,773.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

MMM stock opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.47. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $7,506,011 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.