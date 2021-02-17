$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will announce sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 billion and the highest is $5.13 billion. L Brands posted sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $11.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in L Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.