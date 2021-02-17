$40.37 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report $40.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.88 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $37.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $146.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $147.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $187.80 million, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $189.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

ATRS stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.02 million, a PE ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $34,570.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock worth $709,247. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,890,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

