$40.95 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $40.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.54 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $47.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $170.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.56 million to $170.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $169.08 million, with estimates ranging from $164.82 million to $173.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 114,034 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 431,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

TCPC opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $719.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.76.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

