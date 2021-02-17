$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $160,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.02 million, with estimates ranging from $27.54 million to $79.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 276.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

