$400,000.00 in Sales Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will announce $400,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leap Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

