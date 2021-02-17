4,020 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $932.73.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,928 shares of company stock worth $41,954,550 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,166.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $999.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $936.78. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,182.51. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34 and a beta of 0.76.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.